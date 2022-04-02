Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. 5,641,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

