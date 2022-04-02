Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after buying an additional 1,378,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.