Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 4,778,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,452. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

