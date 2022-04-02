Greif (NYSE:GEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

