Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 172,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,085,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

