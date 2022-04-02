Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,272. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

