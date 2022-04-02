Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

APD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

