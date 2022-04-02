Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.17. 854,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,257. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

