Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,989. RH has a twelve month low of $317.89 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

