Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,117 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.91. 6,012,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.