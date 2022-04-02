Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 504,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

