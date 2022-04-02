Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coupon company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.
Shares of GRPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 504,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
