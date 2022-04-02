GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

