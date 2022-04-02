Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GKP. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

