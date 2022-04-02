GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,584 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $139.23. 924,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

