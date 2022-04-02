GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 7,739 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,544,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.66. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.