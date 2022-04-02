GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $184.65. 424,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

