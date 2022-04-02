H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 145 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

