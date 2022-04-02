Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $198.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.79.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.