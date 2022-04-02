Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Custom Development to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $72.35 million $8.86 million 7.55 Harbor Custom Development Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.52

Harbor Custom Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harbor Custom Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development Competitors 386 1506 1365 89 2.35

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Harbor Custom Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Custom Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development 12.24% 27.49% 7.64% Harbor Custom Development Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Risk and Volatility

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Custom Development’s rivals have a beta of 2.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbor Custom Development rivals beat Harbor Custom Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Custom Development (Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects. It undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.