HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

