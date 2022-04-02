HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.