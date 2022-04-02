Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 700,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

