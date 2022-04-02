Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

