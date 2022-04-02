Head to Head Analysis: ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -0.77% 9.18% 2.78% Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.27% 0.31%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ams-OSRAM and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 6 1 0 2.00 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 199.00%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Chiba Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion 0.71 -$36.00 million ($0.11) -68.40 Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.23 $448.39 million $3.33 9.03

Chiba Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiba Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Chiba Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About Chiba Bank (Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

