Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.88 $5.89 billion $7.19 17.72 Netlist $142.35 million 8.84 $4.83 million $0.01 542.54

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $171.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.50%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

