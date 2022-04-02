Head-To-Head Analysis: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) versus Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -10.62% 3.27% 2.49% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 12.69 -$18.79 million ($0.11) -123.73 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.02

Tanzanian Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanzanian Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Tanzanian Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 62.38%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Tanzanian Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.