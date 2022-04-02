Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 3.58 $1.22 billion $0.82 52.01 Augmedix $16.48 million 5.98 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pinduoduo and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 1 4 7 0 2.50 Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $82.82, indicating a potential upside of 94.18%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 154.72%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 8.40% 15.76% 6.48% Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Augmedix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

