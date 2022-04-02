Head to Head Analysis: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and Veolia Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veolia Environnement 0 1 2 0 2.67

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Veolia Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.75 $1.69 million $0.08 76.51 Veolia Environnement $33.73 billion 0.68 $478.36 million N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quest Resource beats Veolia Environnement on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 95 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

