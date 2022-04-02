Head-To-Head Review: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha 78.96% -13.50% 143.69% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -72.93%

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.28 million 0.04 -$570,000.00 ($0.02) -0.05 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 258.42 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Generation Alpha has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Alpha (Get Rating)

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lighting controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity lighting accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. It primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Upland, California.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

