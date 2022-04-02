Head to Head Survey: RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) vs. Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RINO International has a beta of -7.1, suggesting that its share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 22.74 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.26

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RINO International and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 189.59%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

