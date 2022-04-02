HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.54 million, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

