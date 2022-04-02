HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 0.6%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 27,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 174,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.77. The company has a market capitalization of £102.13 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,904.90).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

