HempCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,344.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $4,344.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.19 or 1.00006004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,683,115 coins and its circulating supply is 265,547,965 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

