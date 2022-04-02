Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $218.77 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $218.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.