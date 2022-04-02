Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

