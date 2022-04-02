Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

