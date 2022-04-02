Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.