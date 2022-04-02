Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 816.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.