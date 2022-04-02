Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

