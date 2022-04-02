Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
