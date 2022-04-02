Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,341,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

