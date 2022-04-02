HoDooi Price Hits $0.0436 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.