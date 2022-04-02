Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) rose 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 3,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

