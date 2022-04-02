Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $5.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.