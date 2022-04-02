Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 248,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,763. The company has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

