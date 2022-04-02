H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.