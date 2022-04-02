HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 715 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 715 ($9.37) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.20) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

HSBA opened at GBX 528.90 ($6.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 521.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 462.92. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a market capitalization of £107.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

