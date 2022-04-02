Hugh Andrew Fulmer Acquires 3,700 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.