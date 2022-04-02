Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.
Humana stock opened at $441.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
