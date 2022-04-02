Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana stock opened at $441.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

