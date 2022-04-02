Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

