Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.